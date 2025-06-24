President Donald Trump slammed Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Tuesday over his lack of support for the budget reconciliation bill, otherwise known as the “big, beautiful bill,” asserting that the Kentucky Republican is a “third rate” congressman who effectively “wants to raise your taxes” by not supporting the measure.

“Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, a phenomenal State that I won all three times (by a lot!), keeps talking about how he is going to protect the Constitution, but he is actually very bad for the Constitution, and will probably vote against ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,” Trump began, highlighting some of the key aspects of the bill, including granting the “Biggest Tax Cuts in History,” securing the southern border, funding the Golden Dome as well as the military, assuring no tax on tips or overtime, and “so much more.”

“He is against all of the above, and many other incredible things. Why would anyone want to vote for a so-called ‘Congressman,’ a RINO, at best, who wants to raise your Taxes by 68%, which is what will happen if, ‘THE GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ doesn’t pass,” Trump continued.

“He votes, ‘NO!’ on everything, because he thinks it makes him cool, but he’s not cool, he’s a LOSER!” Trump concluded.

Trump’s remarks come just days after the commander-in-chief described Massie as a “negator force,” voting against the bill on May. The congressman also expressed disapproval of Trump’s successful strikes against Iran and called for Congress to vote on a War Powers Act resolution.

As such, Trump has announced plans for someone to primary Massie.

“The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard,” Trump announced.

“MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one. Thank you to our incredible military for the AMAZING job they did last night. It was really SPECIAL!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” he added.

Trump’s campaign team has since launched a political action committee (PAC) to primary Massie.

https://twitter.com/ChrisLaCivita/status/1936864028141179305

When asked what the Republican National Committee’s stance is on the matter — regarding a Republican president and GOP congressman not getting along — RNC Chairman Michael Whatley told Breitbart News Daily that the voters will ultimately decide, noting that the RNC does not get involved until after a primary.

“Look the American people elected President Trump, a Republican House, a Republican Senate, on one agenda, and that agenda is the America first agenda. It’s about rebuilding our economy, restoring the southern border and making America strong,” he said.

“And if we have candidates out there that are not going to vote for, not going to support that agenda, then the voters will speak,” Whatley continued. “I’m a big fan of primaries. I’m a big fan of competition. And you know, we will let the voters sort this out, because if we have any candidate who’s not going to support that agenda, then the voters will will have their say.”

“Our bylaws do not allow us to engage until after a primary,” he stressed.