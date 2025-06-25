Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) warned that Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani is “too extreme to lead” New York City, after he led in the city’s Democrat mayoral primary.

Gillen issued a statement criticizing Mamdani’s campaign as having “been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes.”

“Socialist Zohran Mamdani is too extreme to lead New York City,” Gillen said. “His entire campaign has been built on unachievable promises and higher taxes, which is the last thing New York needs.”

“Beyond that, Mr. Mamdani has called to defund the police and has demonstrated a deeply disturbing pattern of unacceptable antisemitic comments which stoke hate at a time when antisemitism is skyrocketing,” Gillen continued. “He is the absolute wrong choice for New York.”

The statement from Gillen comes after former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) conceded to Mamdani on Tuesday night, after Mamdani held onto the lead in the primary.

“Tonight was not our night,” Cuomo said, according to the Hill. “Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night and he put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote.”

With 93 percent of the votes in, Mamdani led with 43.5 percent of the vote, 432,305 votes, while Cuomo came in second with 36.4 percent of the vote, or 361,840 votes, according to the Associated Press.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander came in third with 11.3 percent, or 112,349 votes.

While Cuomo has conceded after Mamdani led his opponents in the race, the “outcome will still be decided by a ranked choice count,” according to the outlet.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X. “My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City.”

Mamdani has suggested creating city-run grocery stores, pointing out that people in the city are “struggling with the cost of groceries.”

“We will redirect city funds from corporate supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores whose mission is to lower prices, not price gouging,” Mamdani said in a video. “These stores will operate without a profit motive, or having to pay property taxes or rent, and will pass on those savings to you.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed Mamdani, stating that “new leadership” who would “stand up to powerful corporate interests” is needed.

“At this dangerous moment in history, status quo politics isn’t good enough,” Sanders said. “We need new leadership that is prepared to stand up to powerful corporate interests & fight for the working class. Zohran Mamdani is providing that vision. He is the best choice for NYC mayor.”