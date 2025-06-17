Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) endorsed fellow Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor on Tuesday, a week ahead of the party’s primary.

“At this dangerous moment in history, status quo politics isn’t good enough,” Sanders said in a social media post. “We need new leadership that is prepared to stand up to powerful corporate interests & fight for the working class. Zohran Mamdani is providing that vision. He is the best choice for NYC mayor.”

Sanders’s endorsement follows the endorsement of another high-profile socialist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Mamdani, a 33-year-old New York assemblyman, is considered the strongest challenger to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

“Our nation faces a fundamental choice: Will we continue with a corporate-dominated politics driven by billionaires or will we build a grass-roots movement fueled by everyday people, committed to fighting oligarchy, authoritarianism and kleptocracy?” Sanders said in a statement, per the New York Times. “The New York City Democratic primary presents a clear choice as to the path forward.”

Ocasio-Cortez has similarly called Cuomo, 67, part of the nation’s political “gerontocracy” and said it would be “unconscionable” for Cuomo to be elected NYC mayor after resigning the governorship in 2021 following sexual harassment allegations — which he has denied.

Mamdani responded to Sanders’ endorsement in a statement, calling the senator “the single most influential political figure in my life.”

“Make no mistake: Oligarchy is on the ballot,” Mamdani said. “Andrew Cuomo is the candidate of a billionaire class that is suffocating our democracy and forcing the working class out of our city.”

Sanders’ endorsement comes as a pro-Cuomo super PAC continues to run attack ads painting “Mamdani as too ‘radical’ to be mayor,” according to the Times.

“Mr. Cuomo has led in the polls ahead of the June 24 Democratic primary and has won endorsements from many elected officials and major unions,” the report continues. “His campaign said late Monday that Mr. Cuomo had also won late-stage support from key Orthodox Jewish groups.”