Donald Trump and Everyday Americans to Make Case for One Big Beautiful Bill at White House Event

President Donald Trump will host truck drivers, tipped workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, ranchers, and more at the White House on Thursday for a “One Big Beautiful Bill” event to urge the Senate to pass the legislation.

The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern in the East Room and “will feature everyday Americans” who would benefit from the tax cuts — as well as other provisions — in the bill, according to a White House official. Axios first reported on the event.

Workers in attendance will highlight the tax cuts in the bill and the other measures that will provide relief to them and their communities, according to a White House official. For instance, a hair stylist and a DoorDash driver are slated to spotlight the no tax on tips provision in the bill, which makes good on one of Trump’s core campaign promises.

“While Democrats have attempted to falsely frame this bill as a tax cut for the rich, it’s actually a boon for working Americans,” a White House official said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Any Democrat or Republican that votes against the bill, is voting for a massive tax HIKE on everyday Americans.”

Maliki Krieski, a mom who is a DoorDasher and a small business owner, noted in a statement obtained by Breitbart News how the provision will benefit her family.

“As a mom and a small business owner, every dollar counts. I deliver with DoorDash to help support my son who has type 1 diabetes, and the tips I earn make a real difference,” her statement says.

“Thanks to No Tax on Tips, I’ll be able to keep more of what I earn. This is the kind of policy that makes an impact for people like me across the country,” she adds.

Similarly, Breitbart News obtained a statement from Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman, who will be in attendance, on how the provision in the bill that exempts overtime from taxation will bring relief to his deputies.

“No tax on overtime paid to our hardworking deputies will go a long way to help those who put their lives on the line every day protecting the residents of Loudoun County. This reaffirms President Trump’s unwavering support for America’s law enforcement professionals,” Chapman said.

The bill also addresses the southern border and illegal immigration. It would complete Trump’s southern border wall, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has noted, and it would enable federal authorities to carry out at least a million deportations a year.

Pam Furrie, a senior citizen and an Arizona resident who will be at the White House, called the bill critical to her state because of the border provisions in a statement obtained by Breitbart News

“As residents of a border state, my family and I have seen firsthand the disastrous results of President Biden’s feckless immigration policies over the past four years,” she said. “I am a grandmother of five and like many grandparents, I want my children and grandchildren to inherit a strong country that puts American citizens first and enforces common sense border protections to keep them safe.”

“That’s why President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill is so important for my family and the state of Arizona,” she adds. “The bill includes strong border protections and funding to finish the southern border wall, which the Biden administration abandoned, putting the interest of illegal aliens over hardworking Americans. This bill will help to reinforce the great work that has already been done by President Trump in driving illegal immigration to record historic lows.”

She also spoke about the importance of measures to protect social security.

“The One Big, Beautiful Bill also protects and strengthens Social Security while providing an additional tax deduction for middle class seniors. This new seniors deduction will help our family afford groceries, healthcare, and everyday living expenses,” she said in a second statement.

“The time to act is now. For families like ours, the great state of Arizona, and the country as a whole, Congress must swiftly pass President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill,” she added.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” would also modernize America’s air traffic control systems. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby applauded the efforts of Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in another statement obtained by Breitbart News.

“Fixing our nation’s Air Traffic Control system is the single greatest thing anyone can do to improve air travel for all Americans. We support funding to invest in additional staffing and modern ATC technology and equipment,” Kirby said, “to ensure that America’s aviation system remains the most advanced in the world. I applaud President Trump, Secretary Duffy, and leaders in Congress for their efforts to rebuild our ATC system.”