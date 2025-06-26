Law Firm That Represented Hunter Biden Suing Him for Unpaid Legal Fees

The law firm that represented former President Joe Biden’s disgraced son, Hunter Biden, in his federal investigations is now suing him for unpaid legal fees.

Winston & Strawn LLP recently filed the lawsuit against its former client, according to the New York Post. The lawsuit states in part that the firm represented Biden “in several complex matters, including criminal trial in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.” In turn, they provided him with what was described as “extensive legal services in those matters which generated a substantial amount of fees” — the entirety of which, they allege, Biden has not paid.

“Although a portion of those fees have been paid, Mr. Biden presently owes [Winston & Strawn] substantially in excess of $50,000 in fees and interest that are due and payable,” the document reads, asserting that Biden has not paid the firm what he owes.

“While some of Mr. Biden’s bills were paid between March 2023 and October 2024, a substantial amount remains due and owing,” Winston & Strawn LLP asserts. “Mr. Biden never objected to any of W&S’s invoices for the legal services rendered to him.

The firm, which represented Biden in both the Delaware gun case and federal tax case, ultimately alleges that Biden has ignored its request for payment.

As the Washington Free Beacon detailed:

The former first son was convicted of three felonies for illegally purchasing a firearm while using drugs and later pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor charges for failing to pay more than $1.4 million in federal taxes from 2016 to 2019. Joe Biden pardoned his son in December, just weeks before leaving office.

Former President Biden made waves before leaving office, issuing an eleventh-hour pardon for his criminal son Hunter before leaving the Swamp, after years of denying that he would do so.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” Biden concluded in a December 1 statement.

“There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution,” he said. “In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”