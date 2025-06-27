Officials in Florida expect more New Yorkers to flock to the state, Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater mentioned recent remarks from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who pointed out that New Yorkers were coming to the Sunshine State. When asked if they expect more, Patronis said, “Yeah, we do.”

“So last year alone, we had 400,000 new net Floridians. They brought with them about $11 billion of recurring wealth and kind of in comparison, you look at the mass exit happens like out of California. California lost $18 billion recurring wealth,” he said, describing this as a “vicious cycle” for blue states when they refuse to elect “good, fiscally responsible leaders.”

He also mentioned state income taxes and the “crippling” effect of people leaving, because blue states “count on that income to fund their governments.”

“So they keep on putting up these, you know, half-baked leaders, and it creates a vicious cycle which will just drive wealth away. It will drive people away based on the policies that they’re going to implement in their governments,” Patronis said.

Patronis then touched on the rise of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayor’s race.

“This guy literally is going out and saying, ‘Defund the police.’ There’s one thing I’ve always kind of taken for granted,” he said, noting his experience as Chief Financial Officer in Florida. “You realize that you want good schools, you want good quality jobs, you want positive development, nice place to shop, nice place take your kids. It’s got to be safe. I mean, that safety net has to be supported 24/7, 365,” he said. “If it’s not safe, people are not going to invest, and if they’re not going to invest, they’re not going to stay, so this is exactly — it’s unfortunate.”

“New York is one of the greatest cities in the world. It has given so many opportunities — just so many — and issues like this that have come and taken the lead will just destroy that city. Wealth will leave, and the good people will leave. They really will,” he predicted. “And, you know, they’ll come to Florida and they’ll bring their money and their ideas and their job creations with them.”

