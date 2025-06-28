EXCLUSIVE — Rep Addison McDowell: Trump Could Be ‘Most Consequential President Since George Washington’

Rep. Addison McDowell (R-NC) told Breitbart News Saturday the Senate is nearing final passage of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, setting the stage for a July 4 signing ceremony that would mark a landmark legislative victory and historic economic boost.

“This is the President Trump agenda, and it is exactly how we course correct from the Biden era,” McDowell said. “I’m looking forward to the Senate getting this done and getting it back to us so we can pass it as soon as possible. That July 4 signing ceremony would be something very special.”

McDowell pointed out there has been back-and-forth between the House and Senate, noting that Trump and the White House have been involved, “and that’s how it should be.”

“We’re going to secure our country, whether the Democrats want us to or not,” McDowell added. “It’s exactly what we’re doing with this bill. This is the President’s promise for the American people, and we’re making good on that.”

The Congressman also took aim at Democrats for uniformly opposing the bill despite its provisions to make permanent the 2017 Trump tax cuts, eliminate taxes on tips and overtime, fund border security, and unleash domestic energy production.

“I just don’t understand why they would want the largest tax increase in the history of our country to impact everyday Americans. It is unbelievable.” McDowell stated. “This is a pro-job, pro-job-creator, pro-worker, pro-family, pro-clean-energy, pro-energy bill, and they’re against it for God knows why.”

McDowell also highlighted the HALT Fentanyl Act, which passed both chambers and awaits President Trump’s signature. The bill holds personal significance for the Congressman, who lost his younger brother to fentanyl poisoning.

“Through this legislation, we’re giving law enforcement the tools to fight back against the cartels,” he explained. “We’re preventing knockoff fentanyl, which is more deadly, from becoming street legal, and penalizing and hopefully deterring people from peddling it into our communities by increasing mandatory minimums. The President is going to sign this into law, and it’s a great step in the right direction of getting this poison off our streets.”

As Trump racks up foreign and domestic policy successes from brokering ceasefires and trade deals to pushing NATO allies toward higher defense spending and securing a peace agreement between Rwanda and Congo, McDowell described the momentum as “undeniable.”

“The Democrats are furious. They are in complete disarray, which is why you see them electing a communist as their nominee to be the mayor of New York City,” McDowell asserted. “They have no leader. They have no idea what they’re doing, and they’re furious that the President keeps getting win after win after win.”

“Donald Trump has the potential to be the most consequential president since George Washington,” he concluded. “He’s keeping all of his promises. We finally have a President who stands up for America and wins day after day after day.”