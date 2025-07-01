President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on House Republicans to support the Senate-passed version of the Big, Beautiful Bill as it heads back to the House for final passage.

Trump took to Truth Social to call for unity, emphasizing it is no longer a Senate bill or a House bill, but the party’s bill:

Almost all of our Great Republicans in the United States Senate have passed our “ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.” It is no longer a “House Bill” or a “Senate Bill”. It is everyone’s Bill. There is so much to be proud of, and EVERYONE got a major Policy WIN — But, the Biggest Winner of them all will be the American People, who will have Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military. Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs.

Trump added that all of these policies at stake hinge on the House passing the Senate bill:

We can have all of this right now, but only if the House GOP UNITES, ignores its occasional “GRANDSTANDERS” (You know who you are!), and does the right thing, which is sending this Bill to my desk. We are on schedule — Let’s keep it going, and be done before you and your family go on a July 4thvacation. The American People need and deserve it. They sent us here to, GET IT DONE!

He also spoke to the growth the bill will produce. The stock market has seen substantial climbs as the bill has progressed through Congress:

Our Country is going to explode with Massive Growth, even more than it already has since I was Re-Elected. Between the Growth, this Bill, our Tariffs, and more, “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” sets the United States down a fiscal path by greatly reducing our Federal Deficit, and setting us on course for enormous Prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America.

Trump concluded by emphasizing unity among House Republicans.

“To my GOP friends in the House: Stay UNITED, have fun, and Vote ‘YAY.’ GOD BLESS YOU ALL!” he said.

On a press phone call moments after Trump sent out his Truth Post, a senior White House official echoed the president’s sentiments when Breitbart News asked if the administration has a message to House Republicans.

“I don’t have anything to add to the president’s extraordinary Truth that he just put out. It’s time for Republicans to unify. It’s time for Republicans to pass the agenda, and it’s time to take the win,” the official said.

“Everybody’s got something to celebrate here, from, you know, the protection of rural hospitals of $50 billion that went up in the Senate, to transformative mandatory spending reductions that meet the commitments made by the Congressional leadership of an excess of $1.5 trillion as well as transformative reforms to Medicaid, waste, fraud and abuse,” the official added. “So, the end of the road is here. The bill is finished. The bill needs to be sent to the president’s desk, and it needs to be done on or before July 4.”