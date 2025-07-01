America is getting a first look into “Alligator Alcatraz” — the Miami-Dade Collier Training Facility approved by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to house, process, and deport criminal illegal aliens — as President Donald Trump makes a visit on the day of its grand opening.

A video shows the inside of the facility — finished in just over a week — with bed after bed lined up across the structure.

President Donald Trump has since arrived to the area, greeted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“…don’t let Florida be the only state — we’ve got very red states that should be doing this just as much as Florida is doing that will increase their numbers,” DeSantis said as Trump nodded along in agreement.

“And then what happens is, you’ll have a lot of people that will deport on their own because they don’t want to end up in an Alligator Alcatraz or some of those other places. So we think this is a model, but we need other states to step up,” DeSantis added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed Trump’s visit during Monday’s press conference.

“The facility is in the heart of the Everglades and will be informally known as Alligator Alcatraz. There is only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight. It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain,” she said, noting that it has “up to 5,000 beds to house, process, and deport criminal illegal aliens.”

Trump is expected to hold a round table on Alligator Alcatraz shortly.