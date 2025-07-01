New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (D) issued a statement after President Donald Trump suggested he would be arrested for refusal to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In Mamdani’s statement, he stated that Trump had “threatened” to have him “arrested, stripped” of his citizenship and “put in a detention camp and deported.” Mamdani, a Democrat socialist, also criticized Trump for praising New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D).

“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported,” Mamdani said. “Not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city. His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation.”

“That Trump included praise for Eric Adams in his authoritarian threats is unsurprising, but highlights the urgency of bringing an end to this Mayor’s time in City Hall,” Mamdani continued. “At the very moment when MAGA Republicans are attempting to destroy the social safety net, kick millions of New Yorkers off of healthcare and enrich their billionaire donors at the expense of working families, it is a scandal that Eric Adams echoes this President’s division, distraction and hate.”

Mamdani’s statement comes after a reporter asked Trump what his message was to Mamdani, after the New York mayoral candidate stated he would “defy ICE” and would not allow ICE agents to arrest criminal illegal aliens in New York City if he is elected.

“Mr. President, your beloved, New York City, your beloved New York City may well be led by a communist soon, Zohran Mamdani, who in his nomination speech, said he will defy ICE and will not allow ICE to arrest criminal aliens in New York City. Your message to communist Zohran Mamdani?” the reporter asked.

“Well then we’ll have to arrest him,” Trump responded. “Look, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation. We send him money, we send him all of the things that he needs to run a government.”

Trump continued to claim that “a lot of people are saying” Mamdani is here illegally, and added that his administration would “look at everything.”

As Breitbart News reported, during an interview on NBC News, Mamdani explained that he would “fight back” against ICE agents conducting deportations in New York City and accused Adams of “working with the Trump administration to assist in their goal of building the single largest deportation force in American history.”

“We have to stand up and fight back, and we haven’t seen that from our current mayor, who has instead been working with the Trump administration to assist in their goal of building the single largest deportation force in American history,” Mamdani said.