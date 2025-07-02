Former Vice President Kamala Harris is a top choice among potential candidates on both sides of the aisle in California’s gubernatorial race, according to a recent poll.

A poll from the University of California, Irvine School of Social Ecology conducted between May 27 – June 2, 2025, and May 29 – June 4, 2025, found that when matched against a general Republican choice for California governor, Harris received 41 percent of support, while the Republican choice received 29 percent of support.

Fourteen percent also expressed that they “wouldn’t vote,” while 16 percent said they were unsure about who to vote for.

The first sample of people surveyed for the poll included 2,143 California adults, while the second sample of people surveyed consisted of 2,000 California adults.

When matched against declared and potential candidates for California governor, 40 percent of respondents expressed that they were “not sure yet,” while 24 percent cast support for Harris. The poll also found that billionaire developer Rick Caruso, who previously ran for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022 against current Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), received nine percent of support.

Six percent expressed that they would not vote, while another six percent expressed that they would support former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) for governor of California.

The poll also found that four percent of respondents said they would support Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who announced in February that he would be running for governor on the Republican side.

Special Envoy Richard Grenell has previously suggested that if Harris launched a run for California governor, he would also consider jumping into the race.

The recent poll comes as sources told the Hill that Harris was reportedly considering whether to enter the California gubernatorial race, and that she reportedly had an “end-of-summer deadline” by which to make a decision.

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent previously reported in February that a survey from Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill found that Harris was the frontrunner among Democrat contenders vying to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).