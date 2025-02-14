Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s Envoy for Special Missions, said he would consider a run for governor of California if former Vice President Kamala Harris also ran, adding that he “wouldn’t say no.”

Grenell explained to reporters at the Munich Security Conference in Germany that Harris “has such baggage and hundreds of millions of dollars in educating the voters” on how terrible she is, that the Republican candidate for governor in California would have a chance, according to the New York Post.

“If Kamala Harris runs for governor, I believe that she has such baggage and hundreds of millions of dollars in educating the voters of how terrible she is, that it’s a new day in California, and that the Republican actually has a shot,” Grenell explained.

Grenell’s words come as a survey conducted by Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill found that Harris “snagged support for a hypothetical gubernatorial bid from nearly 6 in 10 Democratic primary voters in California, 57 percent.”

The survey also found that former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter (CA) received nine percent, while former Speaker of the California State Assembly and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa received four percent.

California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D) also received four percent, while 17 percent were undecided.