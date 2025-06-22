Former Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly considering a run for California’s next governor, according to a recent report.

Sources told the Hill that while Harris “hasn’t made a final decision yet and is still considering all her options,” the possibility of her jumping into the race for governor “has given her a renewed sense of excitement.” The sources added that Harris is “sticking to a self-imposed end-of-summer deadline” in which to decide.

One source explained that Harris “has a lot of people in her ear telling her that it makes the most sense,” according to the outlet.

Another source reportedly “pushed back on the idea” that the former vice president is “inclined to enter the contest.”

Per the outlet:

While the sources caution that Harris hasn’t made a final decision yet and is still considering all her options, they say she has made it clear that she is not done with public service and is giving the race strong consideration. Those who have spoken to Harris about the possibility of entering the race say it has given her a renewed sense of excitement and, as one source put it, “a glimmer in her eyes.”

Breitbart News’s Simon Kent reported in February that a survey from Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill found that Harris was the frontrunner among Democrat contenders to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

The survey found that Harris received 57 percent of support from Democrat primary voters, while former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) received nine percent.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (D) and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D) both received four percent.

Other Democrat contenders for the 2026 California gubernatorial election include Villaraigosa and Xavier Becerra, who served as the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) under former President Joe Biden.