“While you were asleep, Trump cut a deal with the Republican holdouts and they folded,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) posted early Thursday morning. “Apparently they didn’t really get anything. While you were asleep, in the dead of the night, this evil bill was pushed forward. The final vote will happen this morning.”

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) complained that Republicans began debate at 3:25 a.m. “when most people are asleep,” and commended Jeffries for speaking “over 4 hours to bring this bill to the light and let the American people know that Republicans are trying to steal their healthcare and food assistance.”

Jeffries stated on Wednesday night, “House Republicans are once again trying to pass their dangerous budget in the middle of the night. We will keep the pressure on and continue to do all we can to stop these extremists from gutting your healthcare.”

But while Democrats decried Republicans for acting in the middle of the night, their colleagues appeared to be struggling to stay awake themselves.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) was notably seen on camera dozing off behind Jeffries during his “magic minute” speech, which had stretched past six hours. A staffer later appeared to wake her and escort her off the House floor.

Other members also appeared visibly fatigued as Jeffries continued speaking past dawn, with C-SPAN footage showing lawmakers with slumped posture and several sitting with their eyes closed for extended periods.