Democrats Panic: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Will Deport More Illegal Aliens

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, made up entirely of Democrats, is shrieking that President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill will kick his mass deportation agenda into overdrive as billions more will fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to enforce federal immigration law.

During a press conference ahead of a House vote on Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus said the landmark spending package will result in more deportations of illegal aliens from the United States.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) claimed that ICE agents are “terrorizing communities right now” by enforcing federal immigration law.

“You have people who are carrying guns with no badges, often times with no uniforms, not identifying themselves, and snatching people off the street,” Castro said.

He continued:

We’ve heard mothers wailing as they’re pulled away violently … and this bill is going to make it worse. This bill is going to make it worse because it adds billions and billions of dollars not just for more ICE agents to go into the streets in more cities, in more communities, and do exactly that, but they also have made denaturalization a priority. They’re going to go to a Latino community and start investigating people and try to prove that they don’t deserve citizenship. [Emphasis added] That’s what this bill does. It will dedicate billions of dollars to go into Latino communities and try to strip people of their citizenship. So it’s not a matter of whether somebody is a criminal or not … they’re going to go after everyday people living across Latino American communities. This bill is not only bad and shameful, but it is also dangerous for our communities. [Emphasis added]

Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL) claimed mass deportations will spur a recession because farms, restaurants, hotels, and construction sites will not be able to operate without illegal aliens.

“They will kick their mass deportation into high gear,” Soto said of the Trump administration. “They can’t seem to deport America’s farm workers, cooks, landscapers, cleaning ladies, and construction workers fast enough, and it’s driving our nation’s economy to ruin.”

The Big Beautiful Bill implements a nationwide remittance tax of one percent, down from the 3.5 percent that the House had previously approved. The plan levies a tax on foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, who send money earned in the U.S. back to their native countries.

More than $46 billion goes to constructing border wall, as well as $45 billion for more ICE detention space — a much-needed expansion as the administration seeks to quickly arrest and deport illegal aliens.

The bill also includes almost $30 billion for ICE to hire more agents and carry out more deportations.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.