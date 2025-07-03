Exclusive — Sen. Markwayne Mullin on Hakeem Jeffries’ Grandstanding: ‘It’s All Optics’

The actions of Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are all “optics,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily ahead of the voting on the “big, beautiful bill.”

“This is what they called the magic minute, right? Hakeem is just going through the process of mourning, I guess you can say, because he knows he’s going to lose this,” Mullin explained. “It’s all about perception. It’s all about trying to show the base that they’re fighting and they’re not willing to give an inch.”

“I mean, he put this fake video out … with him holding a ball that and he’s going to — he’s going to fight until the end, right?” he said. “And so it’s all optics.”

“And at the end of the day, President Trump worked his tail off with his whole administration, talking with the House members all day yesterday. I was on the phone with them, working through some questions they had, trying to get them to just move the you know, to pass the rule. And now they passed the rule — that was the biggest hurdle — passing the bill will just be a matter of, ‘Hakeem, stop talking and allow them put the bill on the floor,'” Mullin explained.

When asked if Jeffries could blow up the timeline with his marathon speech and delay the planned July 4 signing of the bill, Mullin doubted that is likely.

“I don’t think so. I don’t think he could last that long. The longest floor speech that has ever taken place was Kevin McCarthy, and he did that — I forget when it was, but I was set behind him the majority of the time when he did of course,” he began, as host Mike Slater noted it was over eight hours.

LISTEN:

“My point is, is that a key is not going 24 hours on this thing, ok? … Once he stops, by the way, they get the floor back. …They can call up the vote and pass it, and then once they pass it, as it has come back to us, we’ve already passed in the Senate. So now this is just a matter of getting down there,” he added, assuring, “So there’s no, there’s no scenario that Hakeem can possibly keep this up longer than that.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.