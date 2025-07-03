Hamas has no place in Gaza’s future and must be dismantled entirely—just as the Nazis were after World War II—U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee declared, denouncing any scenario in which the terror group retains power as “senseless” as allowing Nazis to help rebuild postwar Germany, while reaffirming President Trump’s unwavering stance that Hamas will have “no future” in the Strip in any form.

Speaking to i24 News on Thursday, Huckabee said he remains hopeful for a breakthrough in the hostage negotiations, but warned that Hamas has repeatedly derailed progress. “We felt for many months now that we’ve been close, but Hamas is always the one that gums it up just when we think we’re on the brink of getting all of the hostages back,” he said. “Anything that gets all the hostages returned is a positive step.”

He noted that President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to hold high-level meetings in Washington next week, with the hostage crisis taking top priority. “Obviously, the number one thing on the agenda is getting all of the hostages released,” Huckabee confirmed.

He praised President Trump’s unwavering stance on Hamas, noting that the president has “been very clear that Hamas has no future in Gaza.” He then drew a sharp historical parallel: “Anything else would be like saying it was okay for the Nazis to stay in Germany and help govern the future of Germany after World War II.” That idea, he stressed, is “not a sensible approach by any measure.”

Huckabee emphasized that the war must end with Hamas not just weakened but fully removed. “Ending it is not the hard part. The hard part is ending it so that Hamas is removed from their power, their strength, and their ability to hold hostages and to torture them,” he explained.

Asked about internal Israeli politics, Huckabee declined to weigh in, but underscored the unity he’s observed across Israeli society. “I’ve not met an Israeli that wanted the war to continue. I’ve not met an Israeli that didn’t want the hostages returned.”

Addressing U.S. policy, Huckabee stressed America’s role is to stand firm beside Israel without meddling in its domestic affairs. “It’s not appropriate for the U.S. to try to tell the Israelis what they should or should not do,” he said. “We respect the sovereignty of the state of Israel… it’s one of the reasons the partnership works so very well.”

He praised the historic U.S.-Israel relationship, saying, “The United States, we have friends, we have allies, but we really only have one partner. The partnership between Israel and the United States is quite unique, and the depth of it is extraordinary,” he noted, emphasizing the strength of the alliance and highlighting its enduring strategic importance.

Huckabee also addressed the topic of Iran and reiterated the Trump administration’s position: Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon. “The Israelis and the Americans, even the Europeans have said Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon,” he said, citing joint military action that he says sends a clear message.

In closing, Huckabee expressed strong optimism about the future of the Abraham Accords, calling them a blueprint for expanding regional peace. “The ability to expand upon them and bring other countries in,” he said, “is truly something that I think will catch people in a way that will leave them breathless.”