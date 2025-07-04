Poll: Most Americans Describe Themselves as Either ‘Very’ or ‘Somewhat’ Patriotic

Most Americans describe themselves as either “very” or “somewhat” patriotic,” a survey from the Economist/YouGov reveals.

The survey asked respondents to identify their level of patriotism. Across the board, 75 percent described themselves as either very or somewhat patriotic. Of those, 37 percent described themselves as very patriotic, and 38 percent described themselves as somewhat patriotic. Another 16 percent said they are not very patriotic and nine percent said they are not at all patriotic.

Among registered voters, 81 percent describe themselves as either very or somewhat patriotic.

A majority across party lines described themselves as either very or somewhat patriotic — 68 percent of Democrats, 67 percent of independents, and 93 percent of Republicans.

Similarly, respondents assume that their fellow Americans are patriotic as well, as 78 percent they believe most Americans are either very or somewhat patriotic.

However, when asked if they believe Americans are becoming more or less patriotic, a plurality, 44 percent, believe they are becoming less patriotic. Only 14 percent believe Americans are becoming more patriotic.

When asked how Americans plan to spend the Fourth of July weekend, selecting all options that applied, the highest percentage, 45 percent, said they planned to stay at home and relax. That was followed by 35 percent who said they would have a family get-together, 32 percent who said they will cookout, 31 percent who said they will watch tv, and 15 percent who said they will attend a professional fireworks display.

The survey coincides with an eye-opening Gallup poll, showing that U.S. patriotism among Democrats has hit a new low. Only 36 percent of Democrats say they are extremely or very proud to be an American. This is down from 62 percent who said the same in 2024. That survey also found that American pride is lowest among Gen Z, out of all generations.