Exclusive—Lt. Gov. Burt Jones: No Sanctuary for Illegal Aliens in Georgia

The American people are under siege, and Georgia is on the front lines.

For years, Democrats and their media allies lied to the people of this state. They told you sanctuary cities didn’t exist in Georgia. They mocked conservatives who dared to sound the alarm. They insisted our communities were safe.

Now we know the truth: they were covering up a crisis.

The Biden years unleashed an unprecedented wave of illegal immigration, and Georgia became a magnet for it. President Donald Trump has quickly shut down our border, but liberal cities across the country are still harboring the tens of millions of illegal aliens already in the country.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, multiple jurisdictions in Georgia have been actively defying federal immigration law, giving sanctuary to illegal aliens including violent criminals. Athens-Clarke, DeKalb, Douglas, and Fulton Counties, along with the cities of Athens and Atlanta, are still operating as sanctuary jurisdictions in ruby red Georgia.

This didn’t happen by accident. It was the direct result of Joe Biden’s reckless, lawless open border policies, and Georgia Democrats cheered it on every step of the way.

While President Trump is now back in the White House working overtime to restore law and order, Georgia Democrats and some weak-kneed Republicans are still fighting to preserve the radical chaos of the Biden era. They want Georgia to be a sanctuary state. I want Georgia to be a law-and-order state.

That’s why I’ve led the fight in the Georgia Senate to end sanctuary policies once and for all. I introduced legislation to hold these jurisdictions accountable. Democrats in the State Senate voted to protect illegal aliens over Georgia families.

These aren’t just bad votes. These are betrayals, and blood is on their hands.

When a young student like Laken Riley is murdered by an illegal alien who should have been deported, the blame doesn’t just lie with the criminal. It lies with every politician who defended sanctuary policies, voted against enforcement, and let our communities become collateral damage in their ideological crusade.

Let me be clear: if you’re in this country illegally and committing crimes, you should not find refuge in Georgia. Not now. Not ever.

I’m pushing to strip every sanctuary jurisdiction of immunity. I’m working to mandate full cooperation with ICE and federal law enforcement. And I’m fighting to make Georgia the toughest state in the country when it comes to illegal immigration enforcement.

The media will attack me. The left will smear me. The activist class will scream. I don’t care.

My job isn’t to appease them. My job is to work with President Trump to protect you.

We finally have a president in the White House who is enforcing our laws, standing up for American workers, and putting the safety of our citizens first. But that mission won’t succeed if states like Georgia are run by leftists who still think the Biden open-borders agenda was a good idea.

Georgia Democrats created this sanctuary mess. I’m going to clean it up.

The battle lines are clear. Either we stand for the rule of law, or we surrender to lawlessness. Either we defend our borders, or we become a borderless country.

I know what side I’m on. Do you?

Burt Jones has served as Georgia’s 13th lieutenant governor since 2023.