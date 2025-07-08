An illegal alien is accused of killing 19-year-old Brianna Kelson on the Fourth of July this past weekend in Hillsborough County, Florida, as she was on her way to work.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 21-year-old Roberto Carlos Meza Rosales, an illegal alien from Honduras who crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2018, and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

On July 4, Kelson was on her way to work to open Wendy’s around 5:00 a.m. when police say Rosales was speeding, ran a red light, and struck the young girl — leaving her dead at the scene.

Rosales then fled the scene on foot before police and first responders arrived, but he was found within hours and admitted to police that he had fled the scene. Rosales, police say, showed signs that he was drunk at the time of the crash.

“This is an absolute tragedy that should have never happened,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “On a day that should have been filled with celebration and time spent with loved ones, a family is now grappling with unimaginable loss. My thoughts are with them as they face this painful road ahead.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to law enforcement that Rosales is an illegal alien and has been in the United States since 2018.

In a GoFundMe post, Angel Mom Virginia Romero said she “lost the most important person in my life,” calling her daughter “full of life.”

“At her core, she was such a respectful, loving, and caring young lady for everyone around her,” Romero wrote. “She was my anchor during the hardest times and always was my biggest light in my darkest moments. Her dream was to someday become a nurse and help people. That’s who my princess was…”

“We know how loved she was by our community and the service she provided to our city,” the post continues. “To those closer to Brianna, you know her as someone loving, caring, respectful, and influential. To her mother and family, they didn’t just lose a daughter. They lost a pillar of happiness, a pillar of hope, and a pillar of true virtue.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the hit-and-run and more charges against Rosales may be forthcoming.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.