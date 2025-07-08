Man Dies at Milan Airport, Sucked into Jet Engine After Running onto Runway

A man on Tuesday died at one of Milan, Italy’s airports after being sucked into a jet engine on a runway.

An official for Sacbo, the company that manages the Milan Bergamo Airport, said that the man was not a passenger nor an airport employee.

After the incident, flight operations were suspended due to a “problem” on the taxiway and subsequently resumed at noon, local time.

The New York Times reported:

Airport tarmacs usually have strict security protocols, and fatal incidents on them are rare. Last year, in May, an airport employee died after climbing into a running jet engine at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, in what the Dutch military police called a suicide. A few months before that, a man who had passed through an emergency exit door died after climbing into a jet engine at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Local outlets said that the man ran onto the tarmac:

Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that unnamed airport officials said an individual ran onto the tarmac as the plane was preparing to take off and got sucked into the engine. An individual who was not onboard the plane or affiliated with the airline was “seriously injured,” according to the Spanish carrier Volotea. All 154 passengers and six crew members were safe and being provided with psychological support, Volotea said.

As a result of the incident, 19 flights were canceled and many were delayed. The airport is the third busiest in the country after Fiumicino Airport in Rome and Milan’s Malpensa Airport.