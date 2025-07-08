The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey over their roles in the investigation surrounding President Donald Trump and Russia allegedly colluding.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of wrongdoing by Brennan to FBI Director Kash Patel for potential prosecution, DOJ sources told Fox News Digital. The sources said that the referral was received and told Fox News Digital that a criminal investigation into Brennan was opened and is underway. DOJ sources declined to provide further details. It is unclear, at this point, if the investigation spans beyond his alleged false statements to Congress.

The report of Brennan and Comey reportedly facing criminal investigation comes as Breitbart News previously reported that Brennan “may be exposed to perjury problems after” Ratcliffe had released “an internal CIA review of what is known as the ‘Intelligence Community Assessment'” regarding claims that Russia had tried to influence the 2016 presidential election between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported:

Last week, Ratcliffe declassified and publicly released an internal CIA review of what is known as the “Intelligence Community Assessment,” or simply ICA, of the claims that Russia tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

In a post on X, Ratcliffe explained that the “report underscores that the 2016 IC Assessment was conducted through an atypical & corrupt process under the politically charged environments of former Dir. Brennan & former FBI Dir. Comey.”

Fox News added that while the “full scope of the criminal investigations into Brennan and Comey is unclear,” “two sources described the FBI’s view of the duo’s interactions as a ‘conspiracy.'”