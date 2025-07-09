ICE Busts Illegal Alien Pedophile Ring in Minneapolis

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested several illegal alien pedophiles and sexual offenders in Minneapolis, according to a Wednesday press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

These arrests took place as part of an operation that spanned from June 6 to June 11, 2025.

“Under Tim Walz’s leadership, these depraved individuals have been walking freely around Minneapolis with impunity terrorizing American children,” DHS wrote in the press release.

Several Laotian criminal illegal aliens are listed in the press release. Pao Angelo Vang, arrested by ICE on June 6, has been convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, as has Thong Lao, who was arrested the same day.

Va Vang, also a Laotian criminal illegal alien, has been convicted of 1st degree sexual assault, while Xiong Pao Vang has been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14. Both were arrested by ICE on June 6.

That same day, ICE arrested Yia Xiong, convicted of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. Days later, ICE arrested Pok Vue, convicted of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct.

Other Laotian illegal aliens arrested by ICE were convicted of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree sexual conduct.

Tou Pao Lee, a Thai illegal alien arrested by ICE as part of these operations, has been convicted of soliciting a minor, while Yee Shae, another Thai illegal alien, was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor.

“These pedophiles and sex offenders are the sickos our brave ICE law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to arrest and remove from American communities,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, criticizing Democrat Gov. Tim Walz for embracing sanctuary policies that have allowed these criminals to roam free.

“Instead of comparing ICE to the Nazi-Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these pedophiles from Minnesota,” she added.

Other ICE arrests across the country have included criminals convicted of homicide, sexual assault, drug trafficking, aggravated assault, and much more.

Trump border czar Tom Homan said this week that they are preparing to “triple down” and “flood the zone” on sanctuary cities.