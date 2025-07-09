Los Angeles County Officials Offer Aid to Immigrants After ICE Raids

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan to offer aid to immigrants affected by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the area.

The Trump administration has increased its efforts to crack down on illegal immigration in the county, including an operation Monday which approximately 100 federal agents staged outside MacArthur Park.

ABC 7 reported that raids have occurred in “parking lots, swap meets, workplaces, and schools,” claiming they have disrupted “immigrant communities.”

“Fear is deterring residents from going to work, attending church, accessing food, or running errands resulting in devastating impacts to the lives and wellbeing of immigrant communities,” Hilda Solis, a Los Angeles County supervisor, said. “It has also led to a chilling effect in accessing critical health and social services.”

A local ABC affiliate wrote:

With Tuesday’s motion, Supervisors Solis and Lindsey Horvath called for increased support to immigrant families and ensuring equitable access to critical services. The board directed the departments of Health Services, Mental Health, Children and Family Services, Public Social Services and Public Health to partner with the Office of Immigrant Affairs to study the impact of the raid on access to health and social services.

“While President Trump said he was going to focus on deporting undocumented persons with violent criminal histories,” supervisor Horvath said, she claimed that “Los Angeles County continues to experience an all-out campaign of racially motivated harassment, intimidation, and kidnapping directed towards hard-working people of color.”

