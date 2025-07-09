An illegal alien, previously deported from the United States, will serve just 90 days in prison for chasing and threatening the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York, John A. Sarcone III, with a knife in the sanctuary state of New York.

Saul Morales-Garcia, a 40-year-old previously deported illegal alien from El Salvador, had been charged last month with second-degree attempted murder in Albany County, New York, after he allegedly approached Sarcone as he was leaving a hotel and threatened him with a knife.

Sarcone backed away from the illegal alien, police say, and made his way back inside the hotel as Morales-Garcia shouted at him in Spanish, wielding the knife.

Since then, Morales-Garcia was offered a plea deal, which he accepted — ensuring that he will serve only 90 days in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree menacing. Morales-Garcia, as part of the plea deal, will be ordered to stay away from Sarcone.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office dropped the attempted murder charges against Morales-Garcia because they say surveillance footage did not meet the legal standard to charge the illegal alien with such a crime, a move that Sarcone supported.

According to reports, the illegal alien was homeless and living under bridges across Albany County after he rode his bike from Georgia to the sanctuary state.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have lodged a detainer against Morales-Garcia, hoping to get custody of the illegal alien despite New York’s sanctuary state policy.

In 2009, Morales-Garcia was convicted of misdemeanor petit larceny in Arlington, Virginia. He was arrested by ICE agents the following year after having been in Arlington County jail on theft charges.

At the time, a federal immigration judge ordered him removed, and he was subsequently deported from the U.S. by ICE agents.

Sometime after he was deported to El Salvador in December 2021, Morales-Garcia illegally crossed the southern border again and was charged in Monroe County, Georgia, with drunk driving.

In 2023, Morales-Garcia was arrested by U.S. Parks Police and charged with disorderly conduct for threatening pedestrians, being drunk in public, and possessing an open container of alcohol. The following year, Morales-Garcia was charged in Upper Marion, Pennsylvania, with misdemeanor retail theft.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is seeking a criminal complaint against Morales-Garcia for illegally re-entering the U.S. after he was deported.

