Trump Grows Job Market with Americans, Undoing Biden’s Migrant Economy

President Donald Trump is growing the nation’s workforce by filling open jobs with native-born Americans, rather than importing more migrants to take such work, Bureau of Labor Statistics data reveals.

“Compared with the start of the year, foreign-born employment is down by over half a million workers and American-born employment is up by over two million,” Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney reported.

And while hundreds of thousands of native-born Americans are scoring jobs in Trump’s economy, the all-important labor force participation rate rose from 61.4 percent to 61.8 percent, with the highest level ever of native-born Americans employed.

The Heritage Foundation’s E.J. Antoni made a similar note, mainly that compared to former President Joe Biden’s migrant economy — where nearly all net job growth went to foreign-born workers — Trump’s economy is delivering nearly all net job growth to native-born Americans.

“What a difference a president makes: last Nov, the 12-month change in jobs among native-born Americans was -1.1 million but for Jun it was +1.7 million; truly remarkable…” Antoni wrote on X.

Likely thanks to Trump’s crackdown on illegal employment, “average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 8 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $36.30 in June,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

“Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.7 percent,” the report states. “In June, average hourly earnings of private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees rose by 9 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $31.24.”

Trump’s total reversal of Biden’s migrant economy is significant.

Biden saturated the job market with foreign-born workers, which drastically increased the labor supply, freezing wages and ensuring that nearly all net job growth went to newly arrived migrants from the southern border.

While migrants gained more than 4.7 million jobs under Biden, employment growth for native-born Americans increased by just 645,000 jobs, research from the Center for Immigration Studies has discovered.

Put another way, Bidenomics created 7.3 migrant jobs for every job gained by an American.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.