One year after President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated at the infamous Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, Republican lawmakers and officials are crediting God with saving the president’s life.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and a slew of other leaders in the Republican Party took to X to remember July 13, 2024, and the role they believe God played that day.

“One year ago today, God miraculously spared the life of President Trump, and He is using him to lead our county [sic] back to greatness,” Johnson wrote in a post, sharing a video of the moment Trump was struck in the ear, and the moments after, in which he pumped his fist defiantly with a bloodied face.

Johnson’s counterpart in the Upper Chamber, Thune, wrote that Trump survived the attempt on his life “thanks to the grace of God” and shared he was praying for peace and for the loved ones of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed by a bullet meant for the president while attending the rally with his family.

“On this somber anniversary, I’m praying for peace in our nation and around the world and for the loved ones of Corey Comperatore, who suffered an incredible loss that day,” Thune wrote.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent credited “Divine Intervention” for protecting Trump from the attempt that day, which “nearly changed the course of history.”

“He did not waiver, but instead rose back up with the unshaken courage and determination which defines American leadership,” Bessent wrote. “Thanks to Divine Intervention, he is now the most consequential @POTUS in generations.”

“President Trump will never stop fighting for all Americans and the future of our great nation,” Bessent added.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) wrote that God was watching over the president when the shots rang out from Thomas Matthew Crooks’s gun.

“Americans will never forget that God was looking down on President Trump that fateful day and miraculously spared his life by a quarter of an inch,” she wrote.

“We are so proud and blessed that President Trump is saving America in just six months after he was sworn into office,” she added.

Stefanik also called for “real answers and much greater transparency on what transpired that day.”

Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and Eric Schmitt (R-MO) were among other lawmakers who referenced God in their posts about the July 13, 2024, attempt on Trump’s life.