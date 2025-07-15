Andrew Cuomo Flags Independent Run for NYC Mayor

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is not abandoning his run for New York City mayor after losing to socialist Zohran Mamdani in last month’s Democratic primary. Far from it.

“In it to win it,” Cuomo said in a post on X outlining his renewed ambitions Monday to stay in the contest as a third-party entity.

He had been considered the front-runner in the Democratic primary due to his standing in the party establishment but was ultimately defeated by 33-year-old state assemblyman Mamdani.

In his post on Monday, Cuomo sharply criticized Mamdani as offering “slick slogans but no real solutions.”

“We need a city with lower rent, safer streets, where buying your first home is once again possible, where childcare won’t bankrupt you,” he said, leaning into the messaging that was at the core of Mamdani’s campaign, NBC News notes.

“That’s the New York City we know, that’s the one that’s still possible. You haven’t given up on it and you deserve a mayor with the experience and ideas to make it happen again — and the guts to take on anyone who stands in the way.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cuomo departed in disgrace as New York governor in 2021 after being hit with numerous sexual harassment allegations.

The former governor denied wrongdoing during the campaign, maintaining the scandal was driven by politics.

He now thinks he has moved beyond that and seemed to acknowledge more recent complaints from some of his supporters he had not campaigned enough during his losing primary run.

“Every day I’m going to be hitting the streets, meeting you where you are, to hear the good and the bad, problems and solutions, because for the next few months it’s my responsibility to earn your vote. So let’s do this,” he said.

Mamdani took both Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams – who is also running a third-party bid in the fall – to task in a post of his own.

“While Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams trip over each other to win the approval of billionaires in backrooms, our campaign remains focused on working New Yorkers and their clear desire for a different kind of politics,” he wrote.

Jim Walden, a former prosecutor, is also running as an independent candidate. Curtis Sliwa, founder of the 1970s-era Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol, is on the Republican line.