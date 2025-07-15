An illegal alien has pleaded guilty to causing a crash in Hazelwood, Missouri, that ultimately killed 11-year-old Travis Wolfe just one day before his 12th birthday.

This week, Venezuelan illegal alien Endrina Bracho pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault for causing the December 2023 crash that killed Wolfe.

Bracho had been charged in March of last year with the three counts she pleaded guilty to, as well as two counts of child endangerment, and one count of driving without a license.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who shed a national spotlight on the tragedy, revealed that Bracho had arrived at the United States-Mexico border sometime in 2023 and was released into the U.S. interior by former President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The case became even more of a scandal late last year when Judge Bruce Hilton let Bracho out of jail without paying bail so that she could spend the Christmas holiday with family and friends.

Bracho is facing almost 20 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for September.

