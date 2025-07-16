The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently arrested an illegal alien with a staggering 40 prior criminal convictions in the United States.

Murad Sanih Awad, an illegal alien from Jordan, was arrested by ICE agents in Atlanta, Georgia, after having been convicted 40 times on criminal charges — including child sexual abuse, organized drug trafficking, and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

“Awad is yet another egregious example of what happens when open border policies are paired with spineless leadership,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Awad was allowed to terrorize American communities and accumulate 40 criminal convictions, including sexual battery, without consequence. The Biden era of negligence is over. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order and ensuring dangerous criminal aliens are removed before they can harm more innocent Americans. [Emphasis added]

Also arrested by ICE agents recently is Niceforo Ruiz-Najera, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was previously convicted in Shelbyville, Tennessee, for facilitation of aggravated sexual battery of a 4-year-old child.

Ismael Galvan-Perez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE agents after having been convicted of drug trafficking in Salt Lake City, Utah. And Abdul Waris Akinsanya, an illegal alien from Nigeria, was arrested after being convicted of forgery, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, and fleeing in a vehicle in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ICE agents similarly arrested Victor Manuel Villalobos-Romero, an illegal alien from Mexico, who has been convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in Florida.

