The president of the nation’s largest teachers’ union, the National Education Association (NEA), slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday allowing the Department of Education to resume slashing its workforce in half.

“Nothing is more important than the success of students. America’s educators and parents won’t be silent as Donald Trump, with the support of the MAGA Supreme Court, strips our students, our families, and our communities of protections and funding that Congress has mandated. Gutting the Department of Education has already harmed students and communities. Today’s ruling withholding relief that the lower courts ordered will only compound the harm,” NEA President Becky Pringle said in a press release.

Pringle added that NEA will fight “Trump’s illegal and destructive dismantling of the Department of Education…in and outside of court.”

According to documents obtained by conservative education expert Corey A. DeAngelis, the NEA notably passed a business item this year “to oppose any move to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education as an illegal, anti-democratic, and racist attempt to destroy public education and privatize it in the interests of the billionaires.” An Open Secrets report additionally revealed that 98 percent of NEA political donations went to Democrat candidates during the previous election cycle.

“Everyone who cares about America’s students and public schools should be appalled by the Supreme Court’s premature intervention in this case today, which stays preliminary relief ordered by the lower courts. Today’s decision does not resolve the underlying merits of Trump’s unlawful plan to eliminate the Department of Education,” Pringle said.

“Parents, educators, and community leaders won’t be silent as Trump and his allies take a wrecking ball to public schools and the futures of the 50 million students in rural, suburban, and urban communities across America,” she added. “We will continue to organize, advocate, and mobilize until all students have the opportunity to attend the well-resourced public schools where they can thrive.”

The Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling reversing a lower court ruling ordering the reinstatement of 1,400 Department of Education employees cut loose in mass layoffs, ultimately allowing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to continue her mission of winding down the department.

The Department of Education announced in March that it was reducing its workforce by half in an effort to streamline the department and cut down bloated bureaucracy.

Before the cuts, the Department of Education had 4,133 total staff, a number senior department officials said “exist[ed] largely to oversee contractors, add strings, and in many cases do duplicative efforts across the department.” Senior department officials said at the time the cuts would not impact student aid, the rollout of FAFSA by October 1, funding for special-needs students, Civil Rights investigations, and other functions statutorily mandated by Congress.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun blocked the department’s downsizing effort in May, ruling that the administration needed congressional authorization. Joun ordered the department to reinstate approximately 1,400 workers who had been terminated.

The Supreme Court’s ruling lifts Joun’s injunction as litigation plays out in lower courts, meaning the case could return before the High Court.

President Trump has ultimately said he wants to see the Department of Education abolished and more power sent back to states and communities, and he has quipped that he wants McMahon “to put herself out of a job.” The president signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the department; however, officially ending the department would take an act of Congress since it was Congress who created it 45 years ago under President Jimmy Carter.

