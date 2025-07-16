Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), who was terminated from a volunteer fire department over violations including “insubordination” and “mistakes due to carelessness,” is now going viral for posting a TikTok of himself dancing to rap music on the U.S. Capitol subway.

Subramanyam was filmed as the sole passenger bopping along to rap music on the U.S. Capitol subway system this week, adding a TikTok caption that read: “omw to hold this administration accountable.”

Social media users were quick to point out the irony of framing government oversight with a TikTok dance, questioning whether Subramanyam is more interested in chasing views than holding the administration accountable.

Subramanyam, the first Indian American and South Asian congressman from Virginia, who took his oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita, has advocated for expanding access to domestic visa renewals for H-1B and other foreign workers.

In a letter, Subramanyam and sixteen other colleagues urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to make the 2024 pilot program permanent. The program allows certain eligible foreign workers, whose biometrics were previously collected, to renew their visas from within the United States instead of having to leave the country. They wrote that the move would “support our workforce, increase our global competitiveness, improve our national security, reduce burdens on our consular posts abroad, and uphold America’s position as a global leader in attracting the best and brightest talent.”

As Breitbart News reported, Subramanyam frequently touts his volunteer service as a firefighter and EMT, despite being terminated in 2019 for what department leadership called “danger to himself and others” during training. According to internal reports from the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, Subramanyam repeatedly failed to identify basic equipment, perform drills, or show initiative, despite multiple warnings and retraining efforts.