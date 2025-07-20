Exclusive — Nate Morris: ‘RINO’ Andy Barr Using Same Playbook as Hillary Clinton ‘Basket of Deplorables’ to Attack MAGA Immigration Activists

Kentucky businessman and Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris told Breitbart News Saturday that Kentucky Senate Republican candidate Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) is using the same playbook as Hillary Clinton to attack Republicans that want to curb legal immigration as “nativists.”

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle as Barr attacked “nativists” in the Republican Party that want to curb legal immigration to the country.

“At the same time, our agriculture sector, our hospitality sector in Kentucky, they certainly need legal workers, the horse industry, I’ve had the privilege of representing them and the great thing about the president’s policies that will secure the border and keep our communities safe is that it will create the opportunity to streamline our overly bureaucratic legal guest worker programs so that our signature industries have the labor they need,” he said.

“Some of these ‘nativists,’ frankly, are directly at odds with the agriculture sector in Kentucky. We are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws,” Barr continued.

Morris said of Barr’s recent attacks, “You may recall, this is terminology that was used by Hillary Clinton in 2016. And this is the same breadth of ‘basket of deplorables.’” He added that this shows Barr’s true colors as a “RINO,” or Republican in Name Only.

Morris this week launched a new ad aiming to highlight his MAGA immigration stance as compared to his primary opponents, Barr and former attorney general Daniel Cameron:

“It begins by showing that my two opponents, Andy Barr and Daniel Cameron, have stood idle and stood by while Mitch McConnell has continued to support amnesty over and over in his career,” Morris remarked.

He said that a “central plank” of America First is ensuring a strong border and deporting illegal aliens.

Morris noted that he has called for a full immigration moratorium.

He said, “I have called for a full moratorium on any new immigration into the country until we deport every single one of Joe Biden’s illegals that have come into the country over the last four years.”

