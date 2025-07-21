Alaska Airlines Temporarily Grounded All Flights Due to Technical Error

Alaska Airlines temporarily grounded all flights for three hours due to a technical error that affected the airline’s whole system.

The carrier announced it resumed operations after three hours of being offline due to an unidentified “IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights.”

“As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal,” the airline said in a social media post.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the temporary outage on Sunday night. Social media users shared videos of backlogged terminals as the outage carried on:

“The National Transportation Board last month credited the crew of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 with the survival of passengers when a door plug panel flew off the plane shortly after takeoff on Jan. 5, 2024, leaving a hole that sucked objects out of the cabin,” per The Hill.

“In September, Alaska Airlines said it grounded its flights in Seattle briefly due to ‘significant disruptions’ from an unspecified technology problem that was resolved within hours,” it added.

