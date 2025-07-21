The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested illegal aliens convicted of murder, child sex crimes, sexual assault, and drug crimes, among other crimes, over the weekend.

“Over the weekend, our brave ICE agents arrested more depraved criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, and three child pedophiles,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

These are the types of barbaric criminals our ICE law enforcement is arresting and removing from American communities every day. Despite an 830 percent surge in assaults against our ICE law enforcement officers, they continue to put their lives on the line to make American communities safer every day.

[Emphasis added]

In Texas, ICE agents arrested 58-year-old illegal alien Jose Arinaga-Ramirez of Mexico, who has been convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child as well as 37-year-old illegal alien Gilmer Vertiz-Bustemante of Mexico, who has been convicted of murder.

In sanctuary state California, ICE agents arrested 37-year-old illegal alien Chue Vue of Laos who has been convicted of attempted murder and seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and 55-year-old illegal alien Henry Jose Marquez of Venezuela who has been convicted of smuggling cocaine.

In Pennsylvania, ICE agents arrested 35-year-old Gil Salinas-Anaclo of Peru, who has been convicted of larceny, and 27-year-old illegal alien Juan Ramirez-Velasquez of Guatemala, who has been convicted of rape of a child under 12 years old.

Meanwhile, in the sanctuary state of New York, ICE agents arrested 30-year-old illegal alien Andra Adams Scott of Jamaica, who has been convicted of attempted robbery, and 22-year-old illegal alien Sakir Akkan of Turkey, who has been convicted of anally raping a person incapable of giving consent.

ICE agents also arrested 29-year-old illegal alien Jovinnel Giron Meneses of the Phillippines, in Boston, Massachusetts. He has been convicted of aggravated rape of a child, rape of a child with force, four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 years old.

In St. Louis, Missouri, ICE agents arrested Nodir Negmatov of Uzbekistan, who was attempting to pick up Department of State International Traffic in Arms Regulations-controlled Joint Direct Attack Munition guidance kits, which convert unguided bombs into all-weather precision-guided munitions, at a Boeing plant in St. Charles, Missouri.

In Atlanta, Georgia, ICE agents arrested 39-year-old illegal alien Emmanuel Evariste of Haiti, who has been convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.