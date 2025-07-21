Noem: Second Suspect Arrested in Ambush of Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent in NYC Is Also an Illegal Alien

The second suspect involved in the July 19 ambush in New York City of an off-duty border patrol agent is also an illegal immigrant who has benefitted from sanctuary policies, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed in a press conference on Monday. Both suspects are now in police custody.

The two suspects ambushed the off-duty officer and his friend on July 19 at the Fort Washington Park under the George Washington Bridge. Footage shows two assailants approaching the off-duty officer and his friend in what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has described as an attempted robbery. The officer happened to have his weapon on him and was able to retaliate, injuring one of the suspects, who has been identified as Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the second suspect on Monday morning, confirming he is also an illegal immigrant.

“Christhian Aybar-Berroa is an illegal from the Dominican Republic. He entered the country illegally in 2022 under the Biden Administration and was ordered for final removed in 2023 by an immigration judge,” Noem revealed, sharing an image of his mugshot.

“He has a criminal record in New York City and detainers were IGNORED thanks to @ericadamsfornyc sanctuary city policies,” she continued. “He was arrested for reckless endangerment and larceny and was released before ICE could get him off the streets.”

According to Noem, the wounded suspect, Mora Nunez, who was apprehended after seeking medical care, was a Dominican national “entering into this country illegally back in 2023” and ultimately released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration. That particular suspect, she continued, has a “rap sheet that is a mile long.”

“He was arrested. He was charged with grand larceny and also assault. The state of Massachusetts has an active warrant out for him for armed robbery with a firearm. He also has many other charges against him, such as kidnapping and witness intimidation,” she revealed.

Noem added in her press conference on Monday that there is “zero reason” such individual should be running free, calling on leaders of sanctuary cities and states to change their policies.

“Make no mistake, this officer is in the hospital today, fighting for his life because of the policies of the mayor of the city and the city council and the people that were in charge of keeping the public safe,” she said. “They refused to do so, and now we have the situation on our hand, where someone who has dedicated their lives to protecting the public is now fighting for his own.”