House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said Congress may subpoena former President Barack Obama for allegedly colluding with America’s intelligence agencies to tie President Donald Trump to Russia during the 2016 election.

Johnson revealed to reporter David Brody that he has been considering a subpoena of former President Barack Obama.

“I think we have a responsibility to follow the truth, where it leads,” said Johnson. “To do effectively the opposite of what that other team did — they were engaged in a partisan political plot to take down their foe in the other party. We need to be about the rule of law and bring an order to the chaos and searching out the truth because the American people are owed those answers.”

Regarding President Obama, Johnson said, “If it’s uncomfortable for him, he shouldn’t have been involved in overseeing this, which is what it appears to us has happened.”

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard alleged last week that files and records showed former President Barack Obama colluded with intelligence services to undermine the election of Donald Trump by falsely linking him to Russia.

“There was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of government,” Gabbard said.

“Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the president from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” she added.

Gabbard further accused the Obama administration of an “egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution” that “threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic.” She further asserted that the former president and his national security cabinet members “manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork” for falsifying claims that Russia influenced the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

“The implications of this are, frankly, nothing short of historic. Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama if just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected,” she said. “This is not a Democrat or Republican issue — this is an issue that is so, so serious, it should concern every single American because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic.”

