Trump Admin Releases over 200K MLK Jr. Assassination Files

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard revealed that the Trump administration had released more than 200,000 files regarding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In a post on X, Gabbard revealed that included in the 230,000 MLK assassination files were documents that included details regarding the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) “investigation into the assassination of MLK,” as well as “internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case,” along with other information.

“Today, after nearly 60 years of questions surrounding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are releasing 230,000 MLK assassination files, available now at archives.gov/mlk,” Gabbard said. “The documents include details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination of MLK, discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray’s former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more.”

Gabbard continued to praise President Donald Trump Executive Order 14176, which declassified records regarding the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr., former President John F. Kennedy, and his brother Robert F. Kennedy.

In her post, Gabbard noted that thanks to Trump’s leadership, “Executive Order 14176 resulted in three, unprecedented interagency efforts to identify, digitize, declassify and release files related to the federal government’s investigations into the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. King.”

“I am grateful to President Trump and DNI Gabbard for delivering on their pledge of transparency in the release of these documents on the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr,” Dr. Alveda King said in a statement. “My uncle lived boldly in pursuit of truth and justice, and his enduring legacy of faith continues to inspire Americans to this day.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Dr. King’s family responded to the news that Trump had issued an executive order declassifying the records relating to Dr. King’s assassination by requesting that they have the “opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release.”