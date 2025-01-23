President Donald Trump signed an executive order declassifying the records regarding the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr., former President John F. Kennedy, and his brother Robert F. Kennedy.

In a video posted to X by Margo Martin, Trump was informed that there was an executive order for him to sign “ordering the declassification of files relating” to the assassinations of the three men. Trump noted that that was “a big one,” adding that “everything will be revealed.”

“More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events,” the executive order reads. “Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay.”

Trump previously vowed to release the records “in the coming days,” along with records relating to “other topics of great public interest.”

“As a first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the overclassification of government documents, and in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and other topics of great public interest,” Trump said.

As Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Trump nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, has “been very vocal in his belief that the CIA was involved in the killing of his uncle”:

Both Kennedy’s father and uncle were assassinated. Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, was shot on June 5, 1968, after winning the Democrat primary in California and died the next day. Kennedy’s uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated on November 22, 1963. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been very vocal in his belief that the CIA was involved in the killing of his uncle, although the agency denies the accusations.

Trump has previously vowed to create a commission on presidential assassination attempts.