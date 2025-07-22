Trump Says DOJ Should Go Directly After Barack Obama: ‘He’s Guilty’

President Donald Trump believes the Department of Justice (DOJ) should go directly after former President Barack Obama following the recent revelations from Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard showcasing the true origins of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

A reporter asked Trump about Tulsi Gabbard submitting a criminal referral to the DOJ following her declassification of documents showing that the Obama administration deliberately manufactured intelligence to create the false Trump-Russia collusion hoax.

When asked who the DOJ should target as part of their investigation, Trump said Obama himself.

“Based on what I read — and I read pretty much what you read — it would be President Obama. He started it, and Biden was there with him, and Comey was there, and Clapper — the whole group was there,” Trump began.

“If you look at those papers, they have them stone cold, and it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place. It was them too, but the leader of the gang was President Obama — Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?” Trump said.

“And except for the fact that he gets shielded by the press for his entire life, that’s the one they — look, he’s guilty,” Trump continued, asserting that Obama’s guilt is not a question.

“It’s there. He’s guilty. They — this was treason. This was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election. They did things that nobody’s ever even imagined. Even in other countries. You’ve seen some pretty rough countries. This man has seen some pretty rough countries, but you’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump added.

WATCH:

Trump’s response follows the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) releasing documents last week showing “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” as Breitbart News detailed:

The new allegation that emerges from the documents is that senior Obama officials defied existing intelligence assessments that suggested Russia had not interfered meaningfully in the 2016 election, and prepared new assessments to suggest that it had done so — “based on information that was known by those involved to be manufactured i.e. the Steele Dossier or deemed as not credible,” an ODNI statement said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has since said that Congress may subpoena Obama over allegations that he colluded with America’s intelligence agencies to create the fake Trump-Russia collusion narrative.