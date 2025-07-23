A majority believe the Biden administration deliberately left the border open, a recent Harvard-Harris survey revealed.

The vast majority fundamentally agree that the Biden administration left the southern border open — 67 percent. A majority of both Republicans and independents — 84 percent and 68 percent, respectively — believe the border was effectively open during the Biden administration, although a slight majority of Democrats, 51 percent, believe it was “secure.”

When asked if they believe the open border was a “deliberate policy or not deliberate,” 69 percent agreed that it was “deliberate.” Only 31 percent believe it was not.

Once again, a majority of Democrats attempt to give the Biden administration the benefit of the doubt, as 52 percent believe the open border was “not deliberate.” Most Republicans, 88 percent, and 60 percent of independents believe Biden’s open border was a deliberate policy.

The survey’s results come as the Trump administration sees tremendous success on the southern border. In May and June, for instance, officials reported zero illegal immigrants being released into the U.S. interior.

“Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a ‘LANDSLIDE!'” Trump posted last month.

“Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he exclaimed:

“Zero illegal alien releases along southwest border for the second consecutive month,” Customs and Border Protection wrote in a press release for the month of June.

In comparison, the zero parole releases comes in comparison to 27,766 released in June 2024, when Biden was still in office.

Additionally, Border Patrol announced that it encountered just 6,070 illegal immigrants at the southern border in the month of June — a record-setting low figure. A press release from the White House continues:

It’s a stark contrast to the Biden Administration, when approximately 10,000 unvetted migrants were illegally crossing the southern border every day at the peak of the invasion — most of whom were released into the country with little or no oversight.

The Harvard-Harris survey was taken July 6-8, 2025, and has a +/- 2.2 percent margin of error.