Meghan McCain urged the White House to pull the credentials of CNN anchor and reporter Kaitlan Collins, calling her a “partisan hack” after Collins aggressively questioned press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday.

McCain was responding to Collins’s question to Leavitt about President Trump’s view of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, who earlier that day announced that the Obama administration “manufactured” the Russia Collusion Hoax.

“What would you say to people who believe that you’re only releasing these documents now to improve your standing with the president after he said that your intelligence assessments were wrong?” Collins asked, referencing conflicting intelligence within the Trump administration about Iran’s nuclear program.

WATCH:

“Kaitlan Collins is an absolute imbecile and a pure partisan hack,” McCain reacted in a post to X.

“Have some respect for the two women standing in front of you who are exposing lies, deep corruption and keeping the country safe. The White House should pull her credentials,” she added.

Trump’s White House has previously pulled credentials of reporters and limited access of certain outlets. During his first term, Trump revoked the credentials of then-CNN reporter Jim Acosta, although it was later reinstated.

Earlier this year, the White House hit the Associated Press with limited access to presidential events and places such as Air Force One and the Oval Office. Earlier this week the White House removed the Wall Street Journal from the press pool covering Trump’s trip to Scotland over a hit piece that alleged that Trump sent a lewd letter to convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.