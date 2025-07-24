Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has taken action to protect himself amid scrutiny regarding the Russia hoax that targeted President Donald Trump in 2016.

Speaking with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, Clapper said he had already taken precautions, the Washington Examiner reported on Thursday.

Collins asked, “So, what will you do if they come after you?” to which he replied, “Well, I’ll lawyer up, I suppose. I already have.”

The Examiner article said the Trump administration has accused intelligence officials of falsifying information to claim there was Russian interference in the 2016 election that helped push Trump to victory.

The outlet noted Clapper told then-President Barack Obama and his administration in December 2016 that “foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the U.S. Presidential election outcome,” but Obama’s administration chose to “create a new intelligence community assessment, which it ultimately completed on Jan. 6, 2017, that would include aggressive claims about Russian interference and Russia’s intent to help Trump.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently declassified a 46-page House Intelligence Committee report from late 2020 that she said showed how Obama’s (D) administration “manufactured” an assessment to push the Russia collusion hoax, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

The article stated:

The release of the report comes on the heels of a report from Gabbard’s office, published Friday, which showed “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” her office noted in a release. Trump said Tuesday that Obama “is guilty” and “this was treason” when speaking with reporters in the Oval Office.

Gabbard on Wednesday hinted that Obama had been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal investigation “but did not address constitutional obstacles to a prosecution,” per Breitbart News.

In reaction to the evidence connected to the “Russia hoax,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Wednesday, “What’s critical that Tulsi Gabbard made public is not that, that people put out allegations that Putin wanted Trump to win. It’s that they were lying and knew they were lying. That’s what’s explosive here, is that their repeated testimony to Congress was false.”