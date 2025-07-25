Trump Challenges Media to Talk About Bill Clinton, Larry Summers When Discussing Jeffrey Epstein

President Donald Trump challenged establishment reporters on Friday to speak about former President Bill Clinton and his former Treasury secretary, Larry Summers, when it comes to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump said that Clinton had been to Little Saint James, otherwise known as “Epstein Island,” numerous times when asked a question about Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

“You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers. You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys. They’re all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton, who went to the island 28 times,” Trump said. “I never went to the island.”

Trump was then asked about an alleged lewd letter he allegedly wrote to Epstein in 2003, which the Wall Street Journal has reported but refused to publish. Notably, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Journal “conceded they don’t even have it in their possession.”

“I don’t even know what they’re talking about. Now, somebody could have written a letter and used my name and that’s happened a lot. All you have to do is take a look at the dossier, the fake dossier,” Trump said.

“Everything’s fake with that administration. Everything’s fake with the Democrats. Take a look at what they just found about the dossier. Everything is fake. They’re a bunch of sick people,” he added.

Trump departed the White House via Marine One following the nearly 25-minute gaggle with reporters, en route to Joint Base Andrews where he took off for Scotland. Trump will be meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump said there would be some “fine-tuning” to the U.K.-U.S. trade deal. The leaders are scheduled to have dinner at Trump Turnberry and will also visit Trump Aberdeen.