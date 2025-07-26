President Donald Trump leveraged trade with the United States to open up ceasefire negotiations on Saturday between Thailand and Cambodia over their territorial dispute.

Trump, who is in Scotland with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, took to Truth Social on Saturday to share the real-time play-by-play of how he brought the countries to the table to begin ceasefire negotiations, emphasizing his administration does not wish to negotiate trade with either country until fighting ends. It began with a phone call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, the president noted in an 11:28 a.m. (Eastern Time) post:

Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand. I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging. We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so! The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.

About 20 minutes later, Trump revealed he had a positive phone call with the Acting President of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

“Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire, and PEACE. I am now going to relay that message back to the Prime Minister of Cambodia. After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!” Trump wrote.

I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace. They are also looking to get back to the “Trading Table” with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE! It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!

By 12:23 p.m. ET, less than one hour after reporting on his initial conversation with Manet, Trump said the sides agreed to meet and negotiate a ceasefire:Since assuming office, Trump has brokered ceasefires between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, and Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.