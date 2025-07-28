Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest what Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials describe as the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens across the United States.

In the latest string of arrests, shared exclusively with Breitbart News, ICE agents nabbed illegal aliens with convictions for crimes like child sexual abuse, rape, drug trafficking, drunk driving, and assault, among other crimes.

The illegal aliens were arrested in sanctuary states California and New Jersey, as well as states such as North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, and Georgia.

“While many Americans enjoyed their weekend, ICE law enforcement was working around the clock to arrest even more pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Some of the illegal alien convicts arrested in the sting include:

Hector Adrian Gonzalez-Sanchez of Mexico, convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Pico Rivera, California

Tadeo Solano of Mexico, convicted of first-degree rape in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Aleiado Cruz-Cruz of Mexico, convicted of criminal sexual contact in Cumberland County, New Jersey

Jose Ortiz of Mexico, convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member in Austin, Texas

Julio Guzman-Zuniga of Mexico, convicted of cocaine trafficking in Robeson County, North Carolina

Mario Velasquez-Velasquez of Mexico, convicted across California of possession of a controlled substance, sexual battery, drunk driving involving alcohol or drugs, obstructing or resisting an officer, and possession of a deceptive government ID.

Eduardo Luis Manchin-Pozo of Cuba, convicted of drug trafficking, marijuana possession, and dangerous drugs in Russellville, Alabama

Gilberto Zuniga-Sanchez of Mexico, convicted of drug trafficking in San Diego, California

Jose Luis Sappia-Rodriguez of Uruguay, convicted of breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of burglary tools in Gwinnett County, Georgia, among other convictions

Richard Salas-Romero of Colombia, convicted of smuggling illegal aliens in Carrizo Springs, Texas

“Our brave ICE law enforcement are removing violent criminal illegal aliens from American streets so they cannot terrorize more American victims, including innocent children,” McLaughlin said. “We are firing up the deportation planes and getting these criminal illegal aliens off our streets and out of the country.”

This month, DHS officials touted the Trump administration’s significant enforcement of federal immigration laws, noting that more than 300,000 illegal aliens have been arrested since the president took office in late January.

Likewise, about 70 percent of all illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents are either convicts or have pending criminal charges against them.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.