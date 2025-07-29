President Trump said on Tuesday that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein began poaching young women employed at his Mar-a-Lago spa, which caused him to sever their relationship.

The president expounded on his past falling out with Epstein when speaking to reporters on Air Force One while returning from Scotland. He also noted that Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most vocal accusers who committed suicide in April, was employed at the Mar-a-Lago spa before Epstein poached her.

“I don’t know. I think she worked in the spa, I think so. I think that was one of the people — yeah, he stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever,” the president said of Giuffre, per The Hill.

Trump said that Epstein poached young women from Mar-a-Lago, most of which worked in the spa.

“People that work in the spa — I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago — and people were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, ‘This guy is taking people from the spa.’ I didn’t know that,” Trump said.

“And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ Whether it was spa or not spa, I don’t want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, ‘Out of here,'” he added.

The comments were an expansion on a previous statement Trump made on why he severed his relationship with Epstein.

“For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein … because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help,” he told reporters earlier this week. “He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place.”

Virginia Giuffre previously said that Epstein recruited while she was under employment at Mar-a-Lago.

