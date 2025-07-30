Texas voters overwhelmingly support the sale of legal hemp-derived products with commonsense safety regulations, a statewide poll revealed.

The survey, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, one of President Trump’s top polling firms, found 79 percent of likely Texas voters support regulated hemp-derived sales, while only 13 percent oppose – a 66-point margin.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) issued a last-minute veto of the THC ban bill passed by the Texas Legislature, as Breitbart News reported. Abbott then called a special session – currently underway – asking legislators to regulate, rather than ban, the substance used by many as a pain management alternative to opioids.

“Senate Bill 3 is well-intentioned,” Abbott wrote in a veto proclamation. “But it would never go into effect because of valid constitutional challenges. Litigation challenging the bill has already been filed, and the legal defects in the bill are undeniable.”

Support has grown nearly 10 percent since Abbott vetoed SB3, when the last public poll was released, suggesting a disconnect between Texas legislative leadership and Texas voters.

President Trump legalized hemp through the 2018 Farm Bill, and support for regulated use transcends party lines, with support from Republicans at 75 percent, Democrats at 81 percent, and independents at 82 percent.

Even within the conservative base, support remains strong, with support from Trump voters at 76 percent, conservatives at 75 percent, evangelicals at 74 precent, regular churchgoers at 71 percent, and seniors at 78 percent.

“This has become a bipartisan issue of personal liberty that all Texans are rallying behind, and any legislator who ignores voters does so at their own political peril,” said Brian Swensen, Executive Director of Hemp Industry & Farmers of America (HIFA), which commissioned the poll. “This is something that Governor Abbott understands, which is why he vetoed SB3 and called on legislators to put forth common-sense regulations to protect children, not another ban with a different bill number.”

The poll reveals lawmakers opposing voter preferences on the issue might face electoral consequences. A majority (62 percent) would be more likely to vote for candidates supporting regulated hemp, while 56 percent would vote against those backing bans. Republicans show 52 percent support versus just 14 percent opposition for pro-hemp candidates.

Swenson believes he knows why.

“The prohibition of hemp cultivation, processing, and selling of consumable products in Texas represents a significant government overreach that restricts farmers’ agricultural freedom and limits economic opportunities for over 60,000 people employed by the industry, despite hemp being federally legal,” he said. “A vote for SB 5/HB5 infringes upon Texans’ rights to pursue agricultural enterprise and contradicts the state’s traditionally strong stance on limited government.”

The McLaughlin & Associates poll surveyed 600 likely Texas voters July 24-27, with a ±4.0 percent margin of error.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.