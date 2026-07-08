Trump Declares U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire with ‘Cuckooo’ Iran Is Over

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Iran is now over. President Donald Trump made the declaration Wednesday, telling reporters at the NATO defence summit in Ankara, Turkey: “These are evil, sick people,” before describing Tehran’s negotiators as scum and a cancer that needs to be excised.

A clearly angry Trump further added he didn’t “want to deal with them any more” after launching overnight strikes on the totalitarian Islamic republic after it attacked commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz., as Breitbart News reported.

The Daily Telegraph reports talks may well continue but Trump holds little hope now for an outcome brokered in good faith with Tehran.

Asked specifically about the peace deal and the people negotiating for Iran, Trump said: “They’re a bunch of scum, if you want to know the truth.

“We don’t like them, they’re evil people. They’re crazy and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump accused the Iranians of repeatedly misrepresenting what had been agreed in the ceasefire Washington and Tehran signed on June 17.

“Everyone’s agreed, no nuclear weapon. We make a deal. They go outside, joke to the press, they say we never even talked about it. There’s something wrong with them, they’re cuckoo,” Trump added.

Trump said he would speak to businessman-turned-negotiator Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have been dealing with the Iranians, but insisted it was up to Tehran to return to the table.