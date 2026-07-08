Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded Greek Epic ‘The Odyssey’ Press Tour Is Skipping Greece

Director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey press tour is skipping a stop in Greece despite that he has made an epic film about one of the most famous Greek tales in all of literature.

Nolan has announced that his international The Odyssey press tour will be hitting London, Paris, Mumbai, New York City, Beijing, and Seoul, South Korea. Notably absent is Athens, Greece, or any of the Greek nation’s other major cities.

Nolan has already taken flak from Greeks for not including them in his film. Even as his source material was written nearly 3,000 years ago by the famed Greek Poet, Homer, Nolan did not cast a single Greek actor in the movie, though he did, at least, film some of the movie in land in which the story is based.

The director has also taken criticism for a number of woke casting decisions with actors of diverse background for his epic, including Matt Damon as Odysseus, African actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, and diminutive transgender actor Elliot Page as a Greek Warrior, among others.

In one case, the Greek City Times — an Australia-based news site “dedicated to promoting Hellenism and serving the global Greek diaspora” — called out the hypocrisy of Nolan’s casting and for having “Not one prominent ethnic Greek actor. Not one Greek-American performer. Not even a symbolic acknowledgement of the culture from which the story originates.”

The news site went on to blast Nolan for Hollywood hypocrisy by concerning himself with DEI-styled hiring practices while refusing to extend that “diversity” to any Greek actors even as he produces a film based on the most famous Greek tale ever told.

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